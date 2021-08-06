Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.
AUPH stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 507,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
