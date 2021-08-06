Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

AUPH stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 507,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

