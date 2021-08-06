-$0.08 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 95,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,280. The firm has a market cap of $768.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

