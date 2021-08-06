Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

CIGI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

