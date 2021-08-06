Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.08 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.19.
Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 663,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.11.
In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
