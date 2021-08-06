Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 663,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

