Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 355,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,557. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.