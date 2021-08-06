Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

GWLIF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

