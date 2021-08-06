Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $344,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 278,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.93. The company has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

