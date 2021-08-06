Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$22.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

KMMPF remained flat at $$16.49 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

