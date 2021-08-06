Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$150.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$100.20 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Premium Brands has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

