Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 514,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

