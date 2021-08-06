Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,175 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000. United Rentals accounts for 1.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

