Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Chegg comprises about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 28,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,755. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.38, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

