$1.07 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

GNK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 32,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,200 shares of company stock worth $19,377,676. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.