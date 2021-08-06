Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $78.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. FibroGen posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $362.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $419.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $319.34 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

FGEN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 297.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

