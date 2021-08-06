LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares valued at $236,421. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.96. 49,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,381. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.82.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

