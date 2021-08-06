Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 24,351 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 434.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 203,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.