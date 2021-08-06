Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 151,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,384. The company has a market capitalization of $440.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

