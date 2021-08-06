Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 9,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.86. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,372 shares of company stock worth $6,821,158 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

