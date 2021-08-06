Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.80. 15,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.30. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.