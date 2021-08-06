Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.80. 15,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.30. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $249.30.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
