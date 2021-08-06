Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider George Yancopoulos Sells 50,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.65 on Friday, reaching $611.12. 68,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.49. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.