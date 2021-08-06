Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insider George Yancopoulos Sells 50,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
George Yancopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00.
NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.65 on Friday, reaching $611.12. 68,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.49. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65.
Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.