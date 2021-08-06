Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 1,370 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

