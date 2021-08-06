Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$79.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

RBA stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$73.15. 644,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

