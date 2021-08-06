National Bank Financial Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.94% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,183. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 in the last ninety days.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.