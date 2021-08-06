Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
About Essential Energy Services
Featured Article: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.