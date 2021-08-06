Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) PT Raised to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEYUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

