Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
BAYRY traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,738. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
