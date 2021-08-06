Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BAYRY traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,738. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

