Derek J. Maetzold Sells 4,020 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,020 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $282,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

CSTL traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

