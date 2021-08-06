RAMP Hits Market Cap of $88.68 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $88.68 million and $26.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00869668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042175 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,228,479 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.