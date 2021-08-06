Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $8.49 on Friday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,635. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

