Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.
Shares of APPN stock traded down $8.49 on Friday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,635. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 1.74.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.