Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,704. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

