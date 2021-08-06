Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,924. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

