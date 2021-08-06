First Interstate Bank Invests $2.61 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE:MAS remained flat at $$60.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

