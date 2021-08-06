Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,340. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 207.27% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

