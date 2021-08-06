Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $149.99. The stock had a trading volume of 278,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

