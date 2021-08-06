Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.12. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

