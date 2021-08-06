JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VACNY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

