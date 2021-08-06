GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.07 ($20.11).

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,436.40 ($18.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,407.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The stock has a market cap of £72.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.55.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

