ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $3.32 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $119.88. 48,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

