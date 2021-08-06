Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.74 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Planet Fitness worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

PLNT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -345.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

