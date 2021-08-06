Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 46,759 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,687 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.40. 26,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $108.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

