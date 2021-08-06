Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 33,490 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

