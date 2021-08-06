DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 38,183 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $79,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

