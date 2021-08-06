461 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $542.35 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $544.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

