The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $216.42 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

