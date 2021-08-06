Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

CAS traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.19. 318,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,297. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9312722 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

