Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.
CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.
CAS traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.19. 318,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,297. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
