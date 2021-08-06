Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,574. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

