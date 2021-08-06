Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,574. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

