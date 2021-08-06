Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 43,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 184,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

