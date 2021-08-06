Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,847,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $97.40. 50,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

