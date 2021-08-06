Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $44.33 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00870420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00096937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.