Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 28,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

