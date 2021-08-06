Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $589,100.27

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $589,100.27 and $1,329.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00870420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00096937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,412,532,425,656 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

